National Artist Awarded Artistic Career Prize

Azerbaijani artist Margarita Karimova-Sokolova has been awarded
Artistic Career Prize.
The awarding ceremony took place at the Casino theater in San
Remo, Italy, Azernews reports.
The prize is awarded by the Effetto Arte Foundation, a leader in
the field of contemporary art. The Artistic Career Prize is one of
the most significant awards in the field of arts and culture. The
Effetto Arte Foundation presents the Professional Career Award to
artists who have distinguished themselves over the years in the
field of fine art.
Receiving the Artistic Career Prize is an important recognition
for an artist of his creative path, an opportunity to gain greater
fame among collectors and art dealers.
One of the goals of the Artistic Career Award is to highlight
the work of artists whose work is worthy of study and
appreciation.
Margarita Karimova-Sokolova was born in Baku. Her
great-grandfather was a famous Russian artist Ivan Ivanovich
Sokolov. She studied at the art and graphic faculty of the Kuban
University and the Academy of Arts named after Repin (St.
Petersburg).
She is a Member of Azerbaijan Union of Artists and the USSR
(since 1969). She is also a member of UNESCO International
Federation of Artists, member of the International Art Fund of the
Russian Academy of Arts, Vice-President of the International
Foundation for Aesthetic Development, member of the International
Association of Artists.
Since 1965, Margarita has participated in exhibitions of Soviet
and Azerbaijani artists in various cities of the USSR, Algeria,
Germany, U.S., France, Cuba, Austria, Poland, and Bulgaria.
In 1994-1995, she lived and worked in the U.S. (Philadelphia,
New York, Chicago). Since 1995, she has been living in the city of
Cologne (Germany). Her exhibitions are held with great success in
many countries.
Margarita Karimova-Sokolova is a prize-winner of the
International Art Prize Caravaggio- Great Master of Art (2022),
International Prize Leonardo Da Vinci (2022) and Olympic Artistic
Award (2021).
