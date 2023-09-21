(MENAFN) India refused Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau’s statement that New Delhi took a part in the murdering of Sikh nationalist Hardeep Singh Nijjar also booted a Canadian diplomat in retribution on Tuesday.



Mr Nijjar, 46, was president of the Khalistan Tiger Force also was chosen as a extremist by India in 2020. He was shot gone in his automobile outdoor a Sikh holy place in Surrey, British Columbia, in June.



His murders have not been recognized.



Mr. Trudeau informed the Canadian Parliament on Monday that there were “potential links between agents of the Indian government” as well as Mr. Nijjar’s murdering.



“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” he stated.



