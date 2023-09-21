National Freestyle Wrestler Qualified For Paris Olympic Games

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov (97kg) has
qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Magomedov secured the Olympic berth after defeating Georgian
Givi Matcharashvili (6-1) in the semifinals of the World
Championships held in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, Azernews reports.
Magomedkhan Magomedov is a Russian-Azerbaijani freestyle
wrestler, who is the Champion of Azerbaijan (2021) and Europe
(2022), bronze medalist of the World Championship (2022), silver
medalist of the European Championship (2023).
In 2021, he became the winner of the Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix
held in Russia. In 2022, he won the European Championship in
Budapest, defeating Baytsaev in the final.
The freestyle wrestler also became the bronze medalist of the
World Championships in Belgrade, after defeating Mohammad Hussein
Mohammadian (Iran).
The 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris-2024) will take place in Paris
from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
Paris will become the second city (after London) to host the
Summer Olympics three times.
The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling,
gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing,
taekwondo, athletics, wrestling and other sports as well as the
debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.
