New Bridge To Be Built On Azerbaijan-Turkish Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new bridge across the Aras River is set to be built on the
Azerbaijani-Turkish state border.
According to Azernews , this is reflected in the
detailed action plan of the "State Program for the Socio-Economic
Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027,"
which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
The bridge is part of a project to establish a corridor inside
Iran and along the Armenian border that will connect Azerbaijan to
Nakhchivan, its exclave. The project was made necessary after a war
between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020, which resulted in the
liberation of Azeri territories formerly occupied by pro-Armenian
forces.
In addition, the bridge is expected to create additional
opportunities for the countries of the region and increase
transport and economic ties in the region. It is also expected to
be connected to Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydroelectric power
plants via Jabrayil 330/110-kilovolt substation, the largest in the
region.
