OIC General Secretariat Reiterates Its Support For The Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan

The General Secretariat extends deep condolences to the families of the victims, to the Government and people of Azerbaijan and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

The General Secretariat calls upon the Republic of Armenia to fulfil its obligations in accordance with the Trilateral Statement signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation on 10 November 2020, as well as the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and withdraw armed forces of Armenia in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan as per the provisions of the Trilateral Statement.

Recalling the resolution adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at its 49th session held in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania on 16-17 March 2023, the General Secretariat further calls for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.

The General Secretariat considers that ensuring the continuation of comprehensive negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the only way to establish peace, security, prosperity and permanent stability in the region.