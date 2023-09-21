OIC General Secretariat Reiterates Its Support For The Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) condemns a series of large-scale military
provocations and terrorist attacks by the Armenian armed forces
stationed in the Garabakh region of Azerbaijan on September 19, and
denounces the death of civilians as a result of the explosion of
landmines planted by Armenian reconnaissance-sabotage groups in
Garabagh, Azernews reports, citing the OIC.
The General Secretariat extends deep condolences to the families
of the victims, to the Government and people of Azerbaijan and wish
the injured a speedy recovery.
The General Secretariat calls upon the Republic of Armenia to
fulfil its obligations in accordance with the Trilateral Statement
signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation on 10
November 2020, as well as the agreements reached between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, and withdraw armed forces of Armenia in the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan as per the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement.
Recalling the resolution adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign
Ministers at its 49th session held in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic
of Mauritania on 16-17 March 2023, the General Secretariat further
calls for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each
other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally
recognized borders.
The General Secretariat considers that ensuring the continuation
of comprehensive negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia
is the only way to establish peace, security, prosperity and
permanent stability in the region.
MENAFN21092023000195011045ID1107113872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.