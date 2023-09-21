Only Azerbaijani Flag Displayed At Yevlakh Meeting - End For Separatism In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of the
Garabagh region of Azerbaijan has kicked off in the city of Yevlakh
at the invitation of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing Trend
There is but one flag on display during the negotiations - the
flag of Azerbaijan, symbolizing the end of separatism in
Garabagh.
As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian
residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan to discuss
the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and its laws, are being held on September 21, 2023,
in Yevlakh.
The central authorities of Azerbaijan are represented at the
meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian
residents living in the Garabagh region of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories
liberated from occupation that are part of the Garabagh Economic
Region (excluding the Shusha district), and Ilkin Sultanov, an
employee of the special representative office.
The Armenian residents of Garabagh are represented at the talks
by David Melkumyan and Sergey Martirosyan.
A representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent attended
the meeting as a participant.
