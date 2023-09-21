Xiamen Airlines Shines At APEX 44Th Annual Global Conference

APEX President, Joe Leader, praised Xiamen Airlines' exceptional service performance. Joe Leader and Keith Yates, Chairman of Yates Audit Company, flew on Xiamen Airlines several times the other day, being deeply impressed by the peerless service of the "MF" crew!

Chairman of Xiamen Airlines, Mr. Zhao Dong, graciously accepted the award and thanked the incredible and hard-working team.

SOURCE Xiamen Airlines