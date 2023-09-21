Best Lawyers Has Named Matthew S. Weaver As One Of The Best Lawyers In America (2024 Edition)

The current, 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America (2024) is based on more than 16.1 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers. The list of outstanding attorneys is compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The lawyers being honored as "The Best Lawyers in America" are highlighted as the top legal talent in America.

Mr. Weaver

is the chair of the Firm's Family Law Group. He is one of the Firm's Partners and Managing Directors. Mr. Weaver has over twenty-two years of Litigation experience and concentrates his practice entirely to Family Law. He is involved in all aspects of Family Law and specializes in areas of custody disputes and matters of high assets.

Mr. Weaver is also actively involved as a family mediator and arbitrator. His experience includes handling complex litigation such as adoption, annulments, business valuations, child custody, court interventions, paternity suits, separation agreements, tax issues and more. He practices these litigations in the surrounding areas of Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, Livingston, Washtenaw and St. Clair counties. We would like to congratulate Matthew S. Weaver on being selected for The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).

About Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan. Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with 65 attorneys. Areas of practice include estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, workers' compensation, and family law. Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession. Visit for more information.

