President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Azerbaijani Nation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed
the Azerbaijani nation, Azernews reports.
Address to the nation by President Ilham
Aliyev
- My fellow citizens,
As you know, yesterday morning, due to a terrorist act committed
by the Armenian armed forces, six Azerbaijani citizens - two
civilians, became victims of a mine terror. It is not the first
time that Armenia has committed a terrorist act against us. Since
the end of the Second Karabakh War, more than 300 Azerbaijani
citizens have become victims of mine terrorism or have been
seriously injured.
Yesterday's terrorist attack was one such incident. After the
Second Karabakh War, mines were illegally brought from Armenia to
the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and planted in various places
until the Lachin border checkpoint was established. Some time ago,
the mines discovered by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces were shown to
representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the
Russia-Türkiye Monitoring Center, and the issue of taking serious
measures was raised with and demanded from them. These mines were
produced in Armenia in 2021. So, it once again shows that after the
Second Karabakh War, these mines were deliberately brought in to
carry out terrorist acts against Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan duly punished the enemy by immediately taking
necessary steps. Local anti-terrorist measures were started, and
all pending tasks were completed in one day. The terrorists were
punished, and it was shown to Armenia again that all of their
provocations would be met with a fitting response.
As a result of the initiation and successful completion of
anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan regained its sovereignty at
around 1:00 p.m. yesterday.
During the anti-terrorist measures, our servicemen have shown
extraordinary heroism, bravery and professionalism. In difficult
terrain and despite the presence of fortifications created over the
years of engineering works by the enemy, although the enemy's
positions are located on hills and in favorable places, our
servicemen once again, as I mentioned, showed heroism and
professionalism and achieved significant military success in all
directions in a short time. A large part of the Army of the
Armenian state, which was illegally stationed on the territory of
Azerbaijan and has not been removed to this day despite the
commitment of the Armenian state, has been completely destroyed.
Military equipment was destroyed and incapacitated.
Before the operation, I once again gave a strict order to all
our military units that the Armenian population living in the
Karabakh region should not be affected by the anti-terrorist
measures and that the civilian population should be protected. We
have achieved this by using high-precision weapons. At the same
time, civilians felt protected entirely by the professionalism of
our Armed Forces. At the same time, I ordered that the civilian
infrastructure should not be hit and only the military
infrastructure should be destroyed. I want to say again that the
professionalism and technical capabilities of our Army and all of
our Armed Forces made it possible for us to fulfill this duty with
honor. Once again, Azerbaijani soldiers and officers showed high
professionalism and moral qualities.
As a result of short-term local anti-terrorist measures, I would
like to note again that most of the enemy's weapons and equipment
have been incapacitated. I should also state that more than a
hundred tanks and armored vehicles belonging to the Armenian Army
were illegally stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan. Electronic
warfare systems were deployed. More than two hundred cannons and
artillery installations, the most advanced anti-aircraft equipment,
were deployed. Contrary to the Trilateral Statement of November 10,
2020, Armenia did not withdraw its armed forces, manpower, and
equipment from our territory for three years. However, during
numerous contacts with the leadership of Armenia and from the high
rostrums of international events, I repeatedly turned to this
issue. I expressed my rightful dissatisfaction of the Azerbaijani
state. The November 10 Trilateral Statement was an act of
capitulation of the Armenian state, and according to this act of
capitulation, Armenia had to withdraw its armed forces from all
Azerbaijani territories. But it refused.
Unfortunately, we had martyrs during anti-terror measures. May
Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace! We have wounded
soldiers and officers. May Allah grant recovery to them. They
sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, justice, and
Azerbaijan's sovereignty. Their blessed memory will live forever in
our hearts.
Of course, the successful progress of the operation seriously
worried the Armenian state and the illegal junta regime operating
under its auspices. As the operation unfolded, we received various
vague signals from intermediaries. As a result of the successful
offensive of our Armed Forces, these signals became more intense.
This morning, the information provided by international partners
was that illegal armed units, those units of the Armenian Army, are
ready to accept our terms. I conveyed our terms to the United
States Secretary of State yesterday, who called me. I was asked
what is needed to stop the anti-terror measures. I said that the
units of the Armenian Army illegally settled in our territory
should lay down their weapons, be disarmed and completely withdrawn
from our territory, and at the same time, they should hand over all
weapons and equipment. Only in that case can Azerbaijan stop
anti-terror measures. Otherwise, we will go until the end, and the
enemy knows our strength and determination very well.
In the morning, we were informed that our conditions had been
accepted. Moreover, representatives of the Armenian residents
living in Karabakh, who refused to meet our representatives several
months ago, are ready to meet in Yevlakh, the place we proposed. My
response was that Azerbaijan always stands by its words. Both our
friends and enemies know this. Our word is equally valuable as our
signature, and if our conditions are accepted, our military
measures will be stopped. Today, a ceasefire was declared at 13:00.
Unfortunately, the opposing side did not observe the ceasefire
thoroughly, and our positions came under fire after the declaration
of the ceasefire. Nevertheless, all our conditions were accepted in
principle, and I must note that it is 5 minutes past six now.
The process of withdrawal of Armenia's illegal armed units from
their positions has already begun. In addition, they have accepted
our conditions and started laying down their arms. It begs the
question - who benefited from bringing about this situation? After
all, immediately after the Second Karabakh War, we repeatedly
appealed to the Armenian leadership, their patrons abroad, and
other parties, expressing our legitimate concern and saying to them
that the continued presence of the Armenian armed forces on the
territory of Azerbaijan was illegal and should be stopped. We were
saying that the illegal junta should fold up its so-called flag,
worth no more than a piece of cloth, and vacate our lands. It is
our sovereign right.
Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan, and the whole world
knows it, including the Armenian leadership itself. Whereas he once
said, "Karabakh is Armenia, full stop," now he says, "Karabakh is
Azerbaijan". In fact, not only does he say that, but he also does
not forget to mention the dimensions of our territory. Indeed, he
did not do it of his own free will. The "Iron Fist" forced him to
do it, but the facts are apparent. After Armenia has recognized
Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan, what status can the
criminal regime that has been calling the shots in Karabakh for 30
years have? What state attributes can there be? What elections can
there be? Despite all the trilateral verbal agreements reached
after the Second Karabakh War, fake "elections" were held in
Karabakh on September 9, and a fake "president" was elected. That
person immediately declared that they would pursue the status
issue. They had probably forgotten my words. When the Second
Karabakh War ended, and Armenia threw in the towel, was brought to
its knees, and signed the act of capitulation, I said that the
status went to hell. For some time after the war, we did not hear
any nonsense about the status. But as this fear slowly dissipated,
revengeful forces started emerging again. Therefore, all these
factors are further evidence that the regime of the illegal
criminal junta has become depraved, impertinent, and impudent. They
forgot that they were living in the territory of Azerbaijan.
Therefore, all our steps are legitimate, legal, and fair, and we
are both responsible and proud. Again, the anti-terror measures
were carried out with high professionalism and accuracy so that the
civilian population was not hit and the civil infrastructure was
not damaged. Only enemy positions, their weapons and equipment were
destroyed.
And now, I am sure that the emergence of a new situation in our
region is inevitable. After the surrender of the criminal junta,
this source of tension, this den of poison, has already been
consigned to history. The Armenian population of Karabakh can
finally breathe a sigh of relief. I said this before, and I want to
repeat it: the Armenian population of Karabakh are our citizens.
Armenian nationalists, war criminals, and the so-called leaders of
Armenia and Karabakh took these people hostage and poisoned their
brains. They concocted endless lies about Azerbaijan and its
people, stuffed their brains, and poisoned them. I am sure that the
Armenian population living in Karabakh will soon see a change for
the better. We intend to build a life together based on peace,
mutual understanding, and mutual respect. We have no problems with
the Armenian people. We have no enmity.
Despite all the injustices and crimes, the criminal Armenian
regime committed, we have never blamed the Armenian people for
these crimes. We did not blame the Armenian people for the Khojaly
genocide, the destruction of our towns and villages, and the
digging of graves. We accused the elements and leaders of the
criminal regime, and we will bring them to justice. Some have
already received their deserved punishment, and others will follow
suit.
In two days, during a meeting of representatives of the Karabakh
community with my representative in Yevlakh, we will convey to them
our visions of future coexistence. All their rights will be
guaranteed: educational rights, cultural rights, religious rights,
and municipal electoral rights because Azerbaijan is a free
society. Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic, multi-confessional state. It
is our great asset. Representatives of every nationality living in
Azerbaijan can see this. There is no need to explain that. It is
our way of life. There has never been and will never be
discrimination on religious and ethnic grounds in Azerbaijan, and
the Second Karabakh War showed it again. Representatives of all
nations, representatives of all ethnic groups, all confessions
united as one fist - for Azerbaijan, for dignity, for the
Motherland! Therefore, look at this beautiful atmosphere; this is a
natural place, and we are inviting the Armenian population of
Karabakh to enjoy it. We are ready to implement various social
programs. We are rebuilding all of Karabakh and East Zangezur. Look
how much we have done in just two years.
In two years, not even 1 percent of what has been done in that
region for 30 years - power plants, bridges, tunnels, reservoirs,
residential buildings, villages, and cities are being built. In
just two years. Without receiving any help, we alone. I said that
when the Second Karabakh War ended, we would turn Karabakh and East
Zangezur into a paradise, and we are turning it into a paradise;
everyone who goes there can see that. We will create the same
conditions in Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojavand, in the villages, in
Askeran. This is all in our hands. So this is our proposal, and
today was the turning point. The junta, the bloodsucking leeches,
have already been completely exposed and surrendered. They threw in
the towel!
Today, a new historic chance has been created for ordinary
people living in Karabakh. Take advantage of that chance. We are
ready for this, and the Azerbaijani people know this, and I am sure
that the Armenian people also know that my word is a word. We
propose this, and I hope that our proposal will be accepted. This
proposal is based on logic, historical justice, international law
and future development and is calculated for future
development.
During this period, today and yesterday, Armenia has
unexpectedly shown political competence, which we appreciate. We
see this as an essential factor, and the events that happened today
and yesterday will also positively impact the peace process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
I want to hope that the steps we have taken and the results of
anti-terrorist measures will allow us the opportunity to finally
remove the obstacle to the peace talks, put, created or proposed by
Armenia, whatever you call it, and this will create a new reality
in the South Caucasus, will create peace, long-term peace. We must
ensure that the other side does not live with revanchist ideas, and
they must also rest assured that we do not have sights for their
land. We recognize their territorial integrity and have declared
it, and we recognize the territorial integrity of all countries. We
demanded that both them and the stubborn Armenians who are behind
them but who are not with them in a difficult moment, who are
located far away in Europe, should know - the farther they are from
our region, the more comfortably the region will breathe a sigh of
relief, and we are offering that. We suggest that the future of
South Caucasus countries should be based on peace, tranquility and
development. We suggest that the forces, the fraudsters, and
corrupt politicians sitting far from our region that pursue their
political agenda and use the Armenian people as a tool and exploit
them to leave us alone. Those who sit on the other side of the
world and make groundless accusations against us should get their
hands off us. Let the South Caucasus, this region, which has been a
place of fighting, wars and bloody clashes for centuries, breathe
easy. We have had enough! We demand this, and I want to say that
the position of the Armenian state yesterday and today gives hope.
It gives hope that the day is not far off when Azerbaijan and
Armenia will settle the issues between them, sign a peace treaty,
and countries of the South Caucasus start working on future
cooperation in a trilateral format. But at the same time, I must
also say that those who despise us, those who despise our land, and
those who set their sights on our lands should never forget that
the iron fist is in place and will always be in place! No one can
speak to us in the language of dictate and ultimatums! Let no one
forget this! Don't forget that Karabakh is Azerbaijan!