President Ilham Aliyev Receives Chair Of Bp Management Board

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Helge Lund, Chair of bp Management Board.
The meeting was attended by bp Executive Vice President for
Production and Operations Gordon Birrell and former Chief Executive
Officer of the company Lord John Phillip Browne, who participated
in the signing of the "Contract of the Century" on September 20,
1994.
During the conversation, the head of state noted the importance
of September 20, the day of the signing of the "Contract of the
Century" emphasizing that this is a very important page in the
history of development of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev hailed
the participation of the bp top management, as well as Lord John
Phillip Browne, who participated in signing of the historical
contract and was the bp head for many years, in this meeting on
Oilmen's Day, which is celebrated as a professional holiday of oil
workers in Azerbaijan, and the day of the signing of the "Contract
of the Century". He also touched upon the history of the long-term,
close, fruitful and strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and
the company. The head of state described this as a good example of
cooperation between investors and investment receipient, noting
that this cooperation is based on mutual trust, confidence and
benefit.
President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the role of the "Contract of
the Century" signed in 1994 in laying the foundation for the
economic development in the country during the difficult and
historically challenging period for Azerbaijan.
Underlining the special importance of the oil and gas sector in
the socio-economic achievements of Azerbaijan, the head of state
highlighted regional and global projects implemented and planned
with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan.
Former bp CEO, Lord John Phillip Browne recalled that during the
difficult period when the "Contract of the Century" was signed, it
was thanks to the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's leadership that
Azerbaijan had overcome the existing risks for investment and, as a
result, this important contract was signed. The representatives of
the company underscored that the "Contract of the Century" was
signed thanks to the determined and skillful policy of the National
Leader in the difficult times of Azerbaijan. They also touched upon
the role of this contract in the development of Azerbaijan's energy
resource.
They noted that the infrastructure created during Great Leader
Heydar Aliyev's leadership period in the country made a great
contribution to development of oil and gas fields of Azerbaijan and
provided for implementation of large-scale projects within short
span of time. They also stressed that engineering, environmental
protection and other standards introduced in the projects
implemented in Azerbaijan are up to or even beyond the standards
applied in other BP operations around the world. It came to
fruition thanks to the rich human capital in the oil and gas sector
in Azerbaijan.
The bp delegation highlighted Azerbaijan as the country with the
world's oldest oil and gas industry, and touched upon Azerbaijan's
strategic vision and cooperation with international energy
companies to bring this industry in line with modern standards.
During the conversation, bp company's interest in future oil and
gas and energy projects in Azerbaijan was underlined with
discussions held on new investment opportunities. Given the global
energy transition, the bp representatives reiterated the company's
keenness on cooperation with its partners in Azerbaijan including
SOCAR in implementation of renewable energy projects.
The meeting also saw discussions on the prospects for
cooperation.
Then, Lord John Phillip Browne presented his memorable
photograph with the Great Leader to the head of state.