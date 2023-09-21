President Ilham Aliyev, President Vladimir Putin Hold Phone Talk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone
conversation on September 21 at the initiative of the Azerbaijani
side.
President Ilham Aliyev offered his apology and deep condolences
over the tragic death of the military personnel of the Russian
peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh on September 20. The head of
state emphasized that a thorough investigation would be conducted
and all the perpetrators would receive deserved punishment. The
prosecutor general's offices of both countries are in close contact
over the case. The President of Azerbaijan also said that he was
ready to provide financial assistance to the families of the
killed.
The sides noted the importance of consistent implementation of
the agreements reached with the support of the Russian peacekeeping
contingent on the complete cessation of hostilities in Karabakh.
Much importance is attached in this context to the contacts started
in the city of Yevlakh today between the representatives of
Azerbaijan's state bodies and Armenian population of Karabakh with
participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
Priority steps were discussed to stabilize the regional
situation and solve humanitarian problems. Vladimir Putin
underscored the importance of ensuring rights and security of the
Armenian population of Karabakh. The Azerbaijani side's readiness
for interaction on this matter with Russian peacekeepers was
confirmed.
The sides agreed to step up efforts towards opening of
transportation communications, delimitation of the
Azerbaijan-Armenia border and signing of the peace treaty between
Baku and Yerevan during the process of negotiations against the
backdrop of high-level trilateral agreements reached in
2020-2022.
