Topics Debated With Representatives Of Karabakh Armenians In Azerbaijan's Yevlakh Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. At the
invitation of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, point person for contacts with Armenian residents of
Karabakh Ramin Mammadov met on September 21, 2023 with
representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan, Trend reports.
Head for the Russian side at the Russia-Türkiye Monitoring
Center, rear admiral Oleg Semyonov joined the meeting in the
capacity of a participant.
The discussions held in a constructive and positive atmosphere
focused on reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh,
restoration of infrastructure and organization of activities on the
basis of Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Ramin Mammadov presented reintegration plans.
In addition, the importance of soonest implementation of the
issues reflected in the September 20 statement on the cessation of
anti-terrorist measures of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic
of Azerbaijan was emphasized.
In the context of discussions of social and humanitarian issues,
the representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh
region of Azerbaijan said that there was a particular need for
fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance,
including food products.
As a result of the meeting, their request was accepted
positively. In particular, it is planned to provide fuel supply for
heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as emergency
medical and firefighting services, and provide humanitarian
support.
The sides reached an agreement to hold the next meeting
soon.
