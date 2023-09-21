Azerbaijan Achieved Strategic Goals During Anti-Terrorist Activities In Karabakh - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan
conducted local anti-terrorist activities and neutralized all
Armenian illegal armed groups [which haven't been withdrawn from
the country's Karabakh region contrary to the trilateral statement
signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], and military equipment, the Chairman of
the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Science and Education
Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend .
He said that Azerbaijan carried out these activities with a high
professionalism and precision.
These activities inflicted no damage on civilian objects or the
civilian population, Aliyev emphasized.
He stated that at the same time when anti-terrorist activities
began, Azerbaijan advised the civilians of Karabakh, for their own
safety, to stay away from military objects.
"During these anti-terrorist activities, the civilian population
was fully protected. As a result, the anti-terrorist activities
lasted for approximately 23 hours. The junta regime, in
desperation, raised the white flag, surrendered, and accepted
Azerbaijan's conditions. Today, negotiations were held with
representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh in Yevlakh
city," the official said
"Azerbaijan will ensure the safety of citizens of Armenian
origin living in the Karabakh Economic Region, restore their
constitutional rights, and liberate them from Armenian terrorists,"
Aliyev pointed out. "For them, this is also a new chance to start a
new life. As a result of these local counterterrorism measures,
Azerbaijan has fully achieved its strategic objectives and
established sovereignty over its territory. This is entirely
Azerbaijan's internal affair, and no foreign forces should
interfere in this delicate peace process."
"They should refrain from making biased statements and shows.
They should abstain from spreading lies and slander about
Azerbaijan so that it can fully plan and build its future together
with its civilian population," he stressed.
