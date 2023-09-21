Thursday, 21 September 2023 05:18 GMT

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev


(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 20, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the completion of local anti-terrorist measures and the laying down weapons and disarming of illegal armed groups in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The presidents stressed that Azerbaijan and Türkiye always stand by each other.

The heads of state exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including future contacts and prospects for relations of strategic alliance.

