President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 20, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep
Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
During the telephone conversation, the heads of state exchanged
views on the completion of local anti-terrorist measures and the
laying down weapons and disarming of illegal armed groups in the
Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
The presidents stressed that Azerbaijan and Türkiye always stand
by each other.
The heads of state exchanged views on issues of mutual interest,
including future contacts and prospects for relations of strategic
alliance.
