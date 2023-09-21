To Win Medal In Grace Of Nature International Tournament Is Honor - Azerbaijani Athlete

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 21. Becoming
a prize winner of "Grace of Nature" International Rhythmic
Gymnastics Tournament is very honorable, Ayan Mammadova, an
8-year-old gymnast who took second place at the tournament among
gymnasts born in 2015 in the hoop program, told Trend .
"Earlier, I also participated in rhythmic gymnastics
competitions in the same way and won medals. I really wanted to get
an award of the tournament "Grace of Nature", and I succeeded. I am
satisfied with the result, everything went well," she said.
The silver medalist of the tournament "Grace of Nature" noted
that she dreams of reaching greater heights in rhythmic
gymnastics.
"Each competition is an opportunity to gain new competitive
experience, to present a program to judges and spectators, to sort
out mistakes with the coach after the performance in order not to
repeat them," she added.
It should be noted that the International Rhythmic Gymnastics
Tournament "Grace of Nature" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of
national leader Heydar Aliyev is held in Nakhchivan on September
21-22.
About 250 gymnasts representing teams of Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan are participating in the competitions in four age
categories. Gymnasts from 20 clubs of Baku and regions of
Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh,
Shamkir and Zagatala) participate in the tournament.
The competitions are held in Nakhchivan Olympic Sports
Complex.
