Thursday, 21 September 2023 05:18 GMT

Azerbaijan Comments On French FM's Statement


9/21/2023 9:17:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Extremely irresponsible statements of French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna are aimed at distorting the realities in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on Catherine Colonna's statement on the results of anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107113844

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search