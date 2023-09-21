President: As A Result Of Anti-Terrorist Measures, Azerbaijan Regained Its Sovereignty

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “As a result of the initiation and successful completion of
anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan regained its sovereignty at
around 1:00 p.m. yesterday,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev as he addressed the nation, Azernews reports.
“I must note that as a result of anti-terrorist measures, our
servicemen have shown great heroism, bravery and professionalism.
In difficult terrain and despite the presence of fortifications
created over the years of engineering works by the enemy, despite
the fact that the enemy's positions are located on hills and in
favorable places, our servicemen once again, as I mentioned, showed
heroism and professionalism and achieved significant military
success in all directions in a short period of time. A large part
of the army of the Armenian state, which was illegally stationed on
the territory of Azerbaijan and has not been removed to this day
despite the commitment of the Armenian state, has been completely
destroyed. Military equipment was destroyed and incapacitated,” the
head of state noted.
