President: As A Result Of Anti-Terrorist Measures, Azerbaijan Regained Its Sovereignty

“I must note that as a result of anti-terrorist measures, our servicemen have shown great heroism, bravery and professionalism. In difficult terrain and despite the presence of fortifications created over the years of engineering works by the enemy, despite the fact that the enemy's positions are located on hills and in favorable places, our servicemen once again, as I mentioned, showed heroism and professionalism and achieved significant military success in all directions in a short period of time. A large part of the army of the Armenian state, which was illegally stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan and has not been removed to this day despite the commitment of the Armenian state, has been completely destroyed. Military equipment was destroyed and incapacitated,” the head of state noted.