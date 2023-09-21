Armenian Ministry Of Economy Weighs Trade Likeliness With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Armenian
Ministry of Economy is discussing the issue of launching trade with
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to Armenian media, the issue is at the stage of
exploring various options.
Other details have not been specified.
Will be updated
