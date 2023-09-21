Thursday, 21 September 2023 05:18 GMT

Armenian Ministry Of Economy Weighs Trade Likeliness With Azerbaijan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Armenian Ministry of Economy is discussing the issue of launching trade with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Armenian media, the issue is at the stage of exploring various options.

Other details have not been specified.

Will be updated

