Reconstruction Of Baku-Guba-Russia State Border Road Is Underway

Repair and reconstruction works are carried out on 3 sections at km 52-119.5 of the motorway. The reconstruction works cover road sections of 52-53.5, 100.25-102.75, and 107-108.25 km.

Dismantling and removal of concrete pavement, excavation works and removal of unnecessary materials, transport and laying of quarry materials, and laying and formation of road surface base have been performed. Currently, a new asphalt concrete pavement is being laid on the territory.

It should be noted that taking into account the intensity of traffic flow in this direction, as well as the discomfort that repair and restoration works may cause to citizens traveling by motor transport, the works are carried out in sections.

In the areas where the works are carried out, the movement of vehicles is fully restricted. During the period of repair and restoration works, 2 (two-way) vehicle traffic in the oncoming direction was ensured on the section.

In order to ensure safe and unimpeded two-way traffic in the opposite direction, additional safety measures have been taken in the area, appropriate marking lines have been drawn and temporary road signs have been installed.

Drivers are asked to understand the repair and reconstruction works, to be careful when driving in the specified area, and to comply with the requirements of temporary road signs and traffic rules.

