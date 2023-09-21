Reconstruction Of Baku-Guba-Russia State Border Road Is Underway

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the Decree of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, reconstruction of the deformed section of the M-1
Baku-Guba-Russia State Border Highway, which is part of the
North-South transport corridor and plays an important role in
freight and passenger traffic, is being carried out, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.
Repair and reconstruction works are carried out on 3 sections at
km 52-119.5 of the motorway. The reconstruction works cover road
sections of 52-53.5, 100.25-102.75, and 107-108.25 km.
Dismantling and removal of concrete pavement, excavation works
and removal of unnecessary materials, transport and laying of
quarry materials, and laying and formation of road surface base
have been performed. Currently, a new asphalt concrete pavement is
being laid on the territory.
It should be noted that taking into account the intensity of
traffic flow in this direction, as well as the discomfort that
repair and restoration works may cause to citizens traveling by
motor transport, the works are carried out in sections.
In the areas where the works are carried out, the movement of
vehicles is fully restricted. During the period of repair and
restoration works, 2 (two-way) vehicle traffic in the oncoming
direction was ensured on the section.
In order to ensure safe and unimpeded two-way traffic in the
opposite direction, additional safety measures have been taken in
the area, appropriate marking lines have been drawn and temporary
road signs have been installed.
Drivers are asked to understand the repair and reconstruction
works, to be careful when driving in the specified area, and to
comply with the requirements of temporary road signs and traffic
rules.
