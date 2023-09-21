Reintegration Talks Between Karabakh Armenians, Azerbaijani Officials Kick Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Talks between the representatives of Karabakh Armenians with
Azerbaijani officials have kicked off in Yevlakh, Azernews reports,
citing Trend.
Representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh
accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping contingent arrived in
Yevlakh earlier this morning.
As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian
residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss
the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and its laws, will be held on 21 September 2023 in
Yevlakh.
Meanwhile, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh
economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian
armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize
their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful
population returning to the territories liberated from occupation,
civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works,
and our military personnel, as well as to restore the
constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist
measures have been launched in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives
of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent, on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4),
an agreement was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist
activities under the following conditions: Armenian armed forces
formations, illegal Armenian armed formations located in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their
combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm,
Armenian armed forces formations leave the territory of Azerbaijan,
illegal Armenian armed formations are disbanded.
