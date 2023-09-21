Separatists Surrender - Tomorrow There To Be Meeting In Yevlakh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian separatists in Garabagh announced their surrender to
Azerbaijan. Thus, based on the conditions of the official Baku, the
formations of the armed forces of Armenia and illegal Armenian
armed groups lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions
and military posts, and are completely disarmed. Units of the
Armenian armed forces leave the territories of Azerbaijan, and
illegal Armenian armed groups are released, Azernews reports.
In parallel with this, all weapons and heavy equipment are
handed over. It is ensured that all these processes are carried out
in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Since the
separatists have surrendered, as stated by Baku, a meeting with
Azerbaijani officials will take place tomorrow in Yevlakh
district.
It should be noted that for ensuring the provision of the
tripartite declaration, the prevention of large-scale provocations
committed in the Garabagh economic region, the disarmament and
withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from our territories, the
neutralization of their military infrastructure, the returning of
civilian population to the liberated territories, as well as the
civilian workers involved in the reconstruction and restoration
works and in order to ensure the safety of our military personnel
and to restore the constitutional structure of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures have been started in the
region.
