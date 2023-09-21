South Azerbaijani Activists Make Statement On Recent Armenian Provocation In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the information published by the Ministry of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Armenian military units
in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan have expanded illegal military
provocations, laying mines (landmines) on the demined lands and
roads for the purpose of terrorist provocation.
Thus, on the 19th of September, as a result of the explosion of
mines that were pre-installed by the Armenian armed forces on
Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road in Khojavand, Garabagh region of
Azerbaijan, two State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (SAAAR)
employees were martyred along with a state-owned vehicle. On the
same day, a vehicle carrying the military personnel of the Ministry
of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan exploded, as a
result of a mine implanted by the Armenian armed forces, seven
employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were martyred.
As the state of the Republic of Azerbaijan has repeatedly
stated, the presence of the Armenian armed forces in the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan contradicts the articles of the tripartite
agreement signed on November 10, 2020, and poses a serious threat
to the peace and stability of the region.
We, as national activists of the South Azerbaijan Turks, urge
the Armenian state to remain loyal to the tripartite agreement, and
that all armed units affiliated with this state should leave the
territory of Azerbaijan immediately. We call on all the peaceful
and just forces of the world to condemn the Armenian provocation
against the Republic of Azerbaijan, to defend the people of
Azerbaijan who are working to ensure the safety of the population
of Azerbaijan and to protect peace in the region, once again we are
with the state and people of Azerbaijan in this rightful struggle,
we provide all the help and support we can. We wish success to our
victorious army.
Azernews presents the list of South Azerbaijan
National Activists:
