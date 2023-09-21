Traffic Restored At Pensar-Toradi Road

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Motor transport movement has been restored in the area where
there is a bridge damaged by flood waters caused by heavy rains in
Astara district, Azernews reports, citing
AAYDA.
Thus, the bridge, 8 meters long, is located at the 1st kilometer
of the Pensar-Toradi road. As a result of the disaster, road
traffic was restricted.
As soon as information about the problems was received, special
equipment and manpower of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan were
immediately mobilized to the site. Within a short time, a temporary
footpath was opened on the damaged bridge.
Later, the construction of an alternative road for motor
transport was started. For this purpose, special pipes were brought
to the area. As a result of the urgent measures taken, a new road
section was constructed for motor traffic in the said area.
It should be noted that work continues in Astara district to
ensure continuity and safety of traffic and to restore road
facilities on other roads caused by flood waters.
