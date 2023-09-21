Global Vacuum Metallizing Market Size Forecasts To 2028

The primary factors propelling the market growth are the growing consumer need for customized fashion accessories and the increasing demand for the production of flexible packaging materials, such as food wrappers, pouches, and labels.

Key Market Insights



As per the metal type outlook, the aluminum segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global vacuum metallizing market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the decoration segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global vacuum metallizing market from 2023 to 2028

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Vacuum Metallizing Limited, Vergason Technology, Inc, BOBST, WAYKEN and WEIKE, Dunmore, Materion Corporation, Bühler Group, ULVAC, Inc, Leybold GmbH, and VICO Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global vacuum metallizing market



Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Copper

Aluminum Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Decoration

Insulation

Improved Barrier Properties Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028 )



Physical Vapor Deposition Chemical Vapor Deposition

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028 )

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Central and South America



Brazil

Argentina

Chile Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of MEA



