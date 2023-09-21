(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global vacuum metallizing marke t is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The primary factors propelling the market growth are the growing consumer need for customized fashion accessories and the increasing demand for the production of flexible packaging materials, such as food wrappers, pouches, and labels.
Key Market Insights
As per the metal type outlook, the aluminum segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global vacuum metallizing market from 2023 to 2028 As per the application outlook, the decoration segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global vacuum metallizing market from 2023 to 2028 Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Vacuum Metallizing Limited, Vergason Technology, Inc, BOBST, WAYKEN and WEIKE, Dunmore, Materion Corporation, Bühler Group, ULVAC, Inc, Leybold GmbH, and VICO Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global vacuum metallizing market
Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Decoration Insulation Improved Barrier Properties Others
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028 )
Physical Vapor Deposition Chemical Vapor Deposition
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028 )
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central and South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of MEA
Global Vacuum Metallizing Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
