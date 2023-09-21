Priori Expands The Reach Of Its Legal Marketplace, Opening Its Network To Legal Operations Professionals

Priori Marketplace's expansion recognizes that legal operations professionals are an essential aspect of any legal outsourcing program and will help these companies execute their legal operations strategies. Expanding Marketplace to include legal operations professionals not only enhances the value that corporate legal departments already find in the platform, but also modernizes the way legal operations professionals can offer their services.

“This is an exciting development, directly in response to overwhelming client demand,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori.“Priori's clients are looking for the vetted, excellent and flexible talent that they are accustomed to finding in attorneys on Priori Marketplace. Now, they can find that same level of talent in the legal operations professionals who support their legal teams.”

Adding legal operations professionals to Marketplace is the next logical step in Priori's evolution. Since its founding, Priori has continuously responded to the needs of its clients. In 2021, Priori Marketplace expanded to include ALSPs and other“New Law” companies to serve clients who wanted to compare law firm and lawyer services directly with other kinds of offerings. The expansion integrated these new types of providers into Priori's transparent marketplace alongside the more than 8,000 attorneys in its vetted global network.

“I initially came to Priori from the client perspective,” says Dan Baker, a seasoned legal operations director with experience at companies including Ancestry, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn, who was part of Priori's successful legal operations pilot program.“The level of talent available on the network impressed me and it was a smooth and efficient process. When I was looking for a flexible opportunity earlier this year, I naturally thought of Priori and was thrilled to find out they were testing legal operations projects. As a provider, I had an equally great experience and I'm so glad that other legal operations professionals can now take advantage of this resource. It's a huge opportunity for everyone in the industry.”

Legal operations professionals specialize in areas that add great value to legal departments, such as complex legal tech implementation and change management. With the addition of these professionals, Priori Marketplace becomes a full-service platform for the resourcing needs of the legal department. Now, legal operations professionals can build and grow successful careers through flexible legal operations work, whether that means full-time interim placements, part-time or project-based contract work or periodic consulting opportunities.

Visit the Priori website for more information about Priori Marketplace or to sign up as a legal operations professional.

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori works with in-house legal teams at companies of all sizes to connect legal departments with the right outside counsel for projects globally, saving them time and money. Priori's clients include everything from Fortune 50 enterprises to leading technology companies. Marketplace is the company's flagship product connecting in-house teams with Priori's global vetted network of attorneys. Today, Marketplace provides access to thousands of attorneys at firms of all sizes in all 50 states, 70 countries and covering more than 700 practice proficiencies.

With Scout, Priori introduced a new category of software for legal teams: outside counsel selection and knowledge management. Scout puts valuable data about trusted firms, individual attorneys and engagement history at the team's fingertips so in-house teams can identify the right staffing for new legal projects and track performance over time. Some Scout clients include Hearst, Marsh McLennan, Zimmer Biomet and a Fortune 10 company, and law firm Orrick.

About Priori Legal ('Priori')

Priori revolutionizes how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel. Ranked a Chambers Tier 1 Global LawTech company, one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. and a Financial Times Intelligent Business, Priori's cutting-edge technology powers two products that are redefining the procurement of legal services. Marketplace is a global platform that connects in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit .

Contact Information:

Priori Legal

Jill Black, Vice President, Marketing



713-560-9225