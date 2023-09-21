Turkish First Lady Introduces Anatolian Textiles To Her Counterparts In New York

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's first lady introduced age-old Anatolian textiles at an
exhibition to the wives of heads of state she hosted at the Turkish
House in New York, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
Speaking to her guests on Tuesday, Emine Erdogan said the Atlas
of Turkish Weaving event was held "in order to add the unique
cultural treasures of Anatolia to the universal heritage of
humanity," adding that the oldest weaving in the world found yet
was unearthed in Anatolia and dates back some 9,000 years. Emine
Erdogan is accompanying her husband, Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan, attending the annual UN General Assembly meetings.
Noting that the oldest weaving samples were found in excavations
at the famed site of Catalhoyuk, she said: "Art that was once woven
on looms in homes continues to present a visual feast in
Renaissance paintings in world museums today."
Erdogan, who introduced the handmade textile products to her
guests one by one at the exhibit, said the "rarest examples" of
kemha weaving, which Westerners call brocade, began to be woven
much earlier in the Turkish regions now known as Bursa and
Amasra.
She said that during the Ottoman era, brokers sought out the
colors and patterns of quality fabrics, and that the world's first
consumer laws were enacted in Istanbul.
"Our fabrics, which are woven from linen, silk, wool, and cotton
threads and colored with natural dyes, have gained value not only
for their durability but also for their protecting health."
"As industrial fabrics appeal to the disposable society, they no
longer have to worry about durability," said Erdogan, adding that
Turks were able to weave waterproof bristle tents "thousands of
years before the invention of nanotechnology," without using any
synthetic materials.
Erdogan said Turkish textile masters are registered in the
inventory of Living Human Treasures in the UNESCO Convention for
the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
The wives of the leaders of Kenya, Serbia, Albania, Croatia and
North Macedonia were also present at the event.
Impressed by the products shown, the wives of the leaders
praised the Turkish textile industry and thanked Erdogan for her
contributions to the Atlas of Turkish Weaving.
Also in attendance were Family and Social Services Minister
Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Industry and Technology Minister Fatih
Kacir, and Trade Minister Omer Bolat.