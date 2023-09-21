Turkish Red Crescent Sends Over 150 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit Libya

The aid, which included food, hygiene materials, clothing, masks, flashlights, communication devices, candles and batteries, was delivered to the victims by planes and ships, the organization said in a statement.

Hot meals were also provided through a mobile feeding vehicle, it said, adding that they are preparing another 78 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of blankets, food, and hygiene sets for the disaster-hit region.

More than 40,000 people have been displaced across Libya's northeastern areas, which were hit by heavy rains more than a week ago, according to the UN.

A new report by the World Weather Attribution group, a group of scientists supported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, on Tuesday said climate change made the disaster in the North African country significantly more likely.