Turkish Red Crescent Sends Over 150 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit Libya

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Red Crescent on Wednesday said it sent more than 150
tons of humanitarian aid to Libya, where floods due to Storm Daniel
killed nearly 4,000 people , Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
The aid, which included food, hygiene materials, clothing,
masks, flashlights, communication devices, candles and batteries,
was delivered to the victims by planes and ships, the organization
said in a statement.
Hot meals were also provided through a mobile feeding vehicle,
it said, adding that they are preparing another 78 tons of
humanitarian aid consisting of blankets, food, and hygiene sets for
the disaster-hit region.
More than 40,000 people have been displaced across Libya's
northeastern areas, which were hit by heavy rains more than a week
ago, according to the UN.
A new report by the World Weather Attribution group, a group of
scientists supported by the International Federation of Red Cross
and Red Crescent Societies, on Tuesday said climate change made the
disaster in the North African country significantly more
likely.
