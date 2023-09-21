Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Supports Azerbaijan's Anti-Terrorist Activities

Tatar called on Yerevan to comply with the provisions of the Tripartite Declaration signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020: "Contrary to the provisions of the November 10 Tripartite Declaration, the continued presence of Armenian armed forces in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.”

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.