Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Supports Azerbaijan's Anti-Terrorist Activities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin
Tatar, supported the local anti-terror activities carried out by
the Azerbaijani Army in Garabagh with the aim of restoring the
constitutional structure of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
targeting only military facilities, the President of the Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus said, Azernews reports.
Tatar called on Yerevan to comply with the provisions of the
Tripartite Declaration signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan,
Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020: "Contrary to the
provisions of the November 10 Tripartite Declaration, the continued
presence of Armenian armed forces in the Garabagh region of
Azerbaijan poses a serious threat to regional peace and
stability.”
