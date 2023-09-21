First Ship With Ukrainian Grain Arrives In Turkey Under Temporary Corridor

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

The ship left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk this week with 3,000 tonnes of grain.

The agreement extending the Black Sea grain export deal, signed by Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022, expired on July 18, 2023. A similar agreement was concluded by the UN, Turkey and Russia.

On July 17, 2023, Russia sent Turkey, Ukraine and the UN its objections to the extension of the grain deal and, in fact, terminated its effect.

On August 10, Ukraine announced new temporary routes for merchant ships sailing to and from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. These routes are primarily used to enable the exit of civilian vessels that have been in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.

On September 16, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said that after using the temporary corridor, the bulk carriers Resilient Africa and Aroyat had confirmed their readiness to use the route to enter the port of Chornomorsk to load almost 20,000 tonnes of wheat for African and Asian countries.

World wheat prices began to fall immediately after the first ship with grain left a Ukrainian Black Sea port, for the first time since Russia announced its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.