Russians Launch Guided Bombs At Village In Kherson Region, Woman Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupants launched guided bombs at the village of Lvove, in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, killing a 63-year-old woman.
Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav District Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
He noted that the Russians had once again attacked the Beryslav district from the air.
"The occupants launched guided bombs at the village of Lvove, hitting private houses. Unfortunately, a 63-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life," the statement said.
As reported, today at about 03:40 a.m. the Russian army opened fire on residential areas of Kherson.
