In the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan, under the control
of Russian peacekeepers, the terrorist groups and the separatist
elements of Armenia, who commit terror and provocations against the
Azerbaijani Army servicemen and civilians, have already attracted
the attention of bloggers from across the world. Although the
separatists have bribed many in the US Senate and the European
Union Parliament, the truth still speaks for itself. Indeed, the
world is bigger than five.
Azerbaijani policemen and two state agency employees who died in
a mine explosion as a result of Armenian terrorist provocations
yesterday were a clear proof of Armenia's insidious intentions. The
world was not silent about what happened; Italian military expert
Thomas Theiner reacted to the processes and called on the
separatist forces to surrender on his X social network page
(formerly twitter).
"In September 2020 I said after 3 days that Armenia has lost the
war in Karabakh In March 2022 I said after 7 days that Russia has
lost the war in Ukraine. In September 2023 I say after 20 minutes
of fighting that Karabakh Armenians have lost the war. It is over.
Surrender now," the Theiner wrote.
In fact, Theiner's statements are not new. Azerbaijan has
repeatedly declared it internationally that Armenia is a defeated
state and that it should end its policy of invasion. There is also
an interesting calculation in Theiner's statement that shows
Armenia's backwardness in development. Three years ago, when
Armenia attacked Azerbaijan, only three days were enough for the
Azerbaijani Army to expel the invading military forces of Armenia
from the occupied territories. Three years have passed since that
event, and the attack plan of the same invading groups that did not
want to leave Garabagh violating the 10 November Statement signed
in 2020 was crushed by the victorious Azerbaijani Army in just 20
minutes. Analyzing all the processes, the military expert also
wants to say that the Armenian military forces do not have any
strong potential. As the saying goes, beat a dead horse. Although
Armenia dreamed of restoring its military strength due to the
military aid it received from outside, it could not put it dreams
come true. The latest provocations of the Armenians made them
surrender and showed once again that no provocation attack can
affect Azerbaijan, neither in its own territory nor from
outside.
During the proceedings, the position of the West attracted
considerable attention. US congressman Adam Schiff, who is
constantly on the agenda with his biased views on Azerbaijan,
tirelessly tried to defend terrorist forces on his X social page
yesterday. Shouting the name of the unrecognized so-called artsakh,
Adam dressed up the terrorists as innocent and called on a group of
pro-Armenian forces like himself to impose sanctions against
Azerbaijan.
In addition, the co-chairs of the Armenian Affairs Committee of
the Congress, Gus Bilirakis, Frank Fallon and David Valadao,
prepared a so-called joint statement on the 'fate' of Armenian
terrorist groups. In a joint statement, they claim that Azerbaijan
is committing genocide against the terrorist groups. But there can
be no doubt that the statement is absurd and totally ridiculous.
First of all, the members of the congress should report the bribes
they received from the lobbyists who finance the separatist
Armenians. There's no doubt that because the amount going to them
this time is high, as the voices of the Congressmen Adam Schiff,
Gus Bilirakis, Frank Fallon and David Valado are coming louder. But
let them not forget that if they consider themselves strong with
their voices, Azerbaijan is strong in every sense.
Western forces cannot present themselves as the right side to
the world by supposedly recognizing the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan. Because justice and honour are not as cheap as their
dignities in the world. The value of the words spoken at the
meetings held in Brussels was as worthless as the confessions made
by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan. This is not what Azerbaijan says,
but many farsighted people of the West express these in their
quotes. The other day, the faculty member of the US Naval
Postgraduate School, foreign policy specialist, an influential
American expert in South Caucasus, Brenda Shaffer's reaction to the
President of the Council of Europe Charle Michel expressing the
name of Garabagh economic region as "Nagorno Karabakh" was an
extremely fair and adequate step.
“It's not "Nagorno-Karabakh Oblast"-- the USSR collapsed over
thirty years ago. It is Azerbaijan's region of Karabakh,” Shaffer
wrote on her X social page in response to EU Council President's
political gaffe.
With this statement, Brenda Shaffer taught the head of the
European Council a lesson about justice and honesty. If the
territory of Azerbaijan is recognized at the level of the
leadership of the Council of Europe, then its name should be duely
respected.
In general, the different approaches of the West regarding the
situation in Garabagh create such an idea that truth and justice
are not within statements sealed on documents on the desks of the
US Congress or various international organizations - they are in
the words of people who hold not high positions, receive no bribe,
can see the truth and are able to say the right word.