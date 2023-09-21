Alliance Memory Expands Emmc Offering With New 32GB, 64GB, And 128GB Solutions

The devices released today are compliant with the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 industry standard, supporting features such as boot operation, replay protected memory block (RPMB), device health report, field firmware updates, power-off notification, enhanced strobe features for faster and more reliable operation, write leveling, high-priority interrupt (HPI), secure trim/erase, and high-speed HS200 and HS400 modes. The ASFC32G31T3-51BIN, ASFC64G31T5-51BIN, and ASFC128G32T5-51BIN are also backwards-compatible with eMMC v4.5 and v5.0.

The eMMCs will be used in products such as smart watches, tablets, digital TVs, set-top boxes, VR and AR headsets, digital cameras, CCTV, infotainment, surveillance, automation, point-of-sale systems, and emerging embedded applications. For designers, the ASFC32G31T3-51BIN, ASFC64G31T5-51BIN, and ASFC128G32T5-51BIN simplify designs for fast and easy system integration in these products, speeding up product development and time to market while saving space by eliminating the need for an external controller. In addition, the device's FTL software provides high reliability and stable performance with wear levelling and bad block management.

“With our latest eMMCs, we've extended our offering to include densities from 4GB all the way up to 128GB, providing designers with a wide range of options to meet their mass storage needs and solidifying our position as a leading supplier of eMMC technology,” said David Bagby, president and CEO, Alliance Memory.“Furthermore, with their TLC NAND flash technology, our new 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB solutions deliver even higher reliability, endurance, and performance, while maintaining the same ease of integration as our lower density devices.”

The ASFC32G31T3-51BIN, ASFC64G31T5-51BIN, and ASFC128G32T5-51BIN operate over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and offer programmable bus widths of x1, x4, and x8. The device's NAND memory with internal LDO can be powered with a single 3V supply voltage, while the controller can be powered by 1.8V or 3V dual supply voltages.

Samples of the eMMCs are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of eight to 10 weeks.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at .

