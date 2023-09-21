Yerevan May Pay Heavy Price To CSTO For Its Betrayal Of Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
The illegal Armenian armed groups surrendered shortly after the
local anti-terrorist activities carried out by the Azerbaijani
Armed Forces in Garabagh and near Khankendi.
It should be noted that since September 19, the units of the
Armenian armed forces formations in the territory of Azerbaijan,
where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed,
fired intensively at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located
in the direction of the Aghdam district with various types of
weapons.
Following the terror committed by Armenians in Garabagh, a mass
rally was also held in Yerevan against Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan. In addition to blaming the PM for losing the lands
they occupied decades ago, Armenians also mentioned the USA, Russia
and other countries adding them in their list of 'guilty'.
Thus, Armenians, who did not receive any support from Putin,
gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Armenia and held a
protest. With the so-called "flag" of“Nagorno Karabakh”, Armenian
revanchists demanded the Russians to fight along with the
separatist elements.
It seems that Armenia, which is in a desperate situation,
accuses all the countries that come before it. Accusing the United
States of not imposing sanctions, Russia of not providing military
assistance, Israel of providing arms to Azerbaijan, and brotherly
countries Turkiye and Pakistan of helping Azerbaijan, Armenian
separatist regime seems to have been cornered like a beaten dog. As
a way out, the Armenians left alone in the square should either
vacate Khankendi and return to their homes, or they should choose
the first option and surrender.
However, it should be noted that in one of the statements of
Russia, it was officially stated that Garabagh is the territory of
Azerbaijan.
An interesting point is what will be the reaction of the Kremlin to
this disrespect of the Armenians towards the Russian embassy in
Yerevan and themselves?
"At the moment, several processes are taking place here. The
first and most important thing is to fully restore Azerbaijan's
sovereignty over the entire Garabagh region, as well as to
establish a full constitutional structure in the entire territory
of Garabagh. For this purpose, the local anti-terrorist activities,
which did not even last 24 hours, were very successfully completed.
After that, there will be processes of restoration of Garabagh in
Azerbaijan, restoration of state constitutions of Azerbaijan in the
region, as well as creation of various forms of integration of the
Armenian minority living in that region. After all, it is their
decision whether to stay in Garabagh or leave."
Russian political scientist Sergey Markov said these words in
his comment to AZERNEWS . According to him, people
in Yerevan also struggle to figure out what they are fighting for.
There are several directions here as well.
"Nikol Pashinyan intends to sharply distance Armenia from
Russia. The Prime Minister wants to use the pessimism that has
arisen in the minds of the Armenian public to turn his country
towards France and the United States, which are Russia's rivals in
the West. Pashinyan connects all these actions with France and also
with the United States that is considered as the most important
hegemonic power in the West. I would also like to note that
Pashinyan himself is a product of the Soros Foundation, which
helped him grow as a "politician"," Markov noted.
The expert added that Pashinyan blamed Russia and the CSTO for
the "loss" of Garabagh. Therefore, he invited the US military to
conduct exercises in the region. Also, the Prime Minister intends
to include Armenia in the international court that issued a warrant
for the arrest of Vladimir Putin. In general, it turns out that the
Russian President was banned from entering Armenia because
Pashinyan threatened Putin with arrest.
Speaking about Russia's reaction to this action of the
Armenians, the Russian political scientist noted that their
reaction was quite calm. Russia cannot be as pro-Armenian as any
Armenian. Because nobody can be more "Armenian" than the Armenians
themselves.
"If Pashinyan himself has already admitted that Garabagh is the
territory of Azerbaijan, then what can be further discussed? We are
observing now, is official Baku that restores the constitution in
Garabagh, which is part of its country," Markov added.
"The second thing that Vladimir Putin pays attention to is
helping to minimize the difficulties of the Armenian minority
living in Garabagh. Therefore, Russian peacekeepers have opened the
doors of their bases there to about 2,000 Armenian children and
women. Another task of Russian peacekeepers is to help the Armenian
minority who want to leave Garabagh and move to the territory of
Armenia through a humanitarian corridor created for them. Because
there is no direct connection between the Armenian minority living
in Garabagh and Azerbaijan, Russia is playing the role of
mediator," the expert emphasized.
In conclusion, the political analyst, talking about another
point that Putin paid attention to, noted that currently, Russia
wants to prevent Armenia's sharp break away from it and its
inclination towards France and the United States, as well as NATO
and the West as a whole.“Most likely, all secrets within the CSTO
can no longer be passed on to Armenian military officials due to
Armenia's treachery,” he said.