North American Bancard Enables Tap To Pay On Iphone For Customers To Accept Contactless Payments

Tap to Pay on iPhone allows business owners to accept in-person contactless payments right on their iPhone with no extra hardware needed. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets.

At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the business' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

This easy, secure, and private transaction simplifies in-person payments by removing the dependence on additional hardware while still allowing for customers to pay the way they want.

“We are thrilled to add Tap to Pay on iPhone to our Payanywhere app features,” said Jim Parkinson, Chief Experience Officer at NAB.“The payments landscape is constantly evolving and we are proud to be at the forefront of change to ensure that we give businesses and their customers all the tools they need to pay efficiently and safely.”

Following our recent pilot period, the integration of Tap to Pay on iPhone on the Payanywhere app will bring several key benefits to NAB customers.



Business owners are equipped with a simple solution for in-person payments that complements Apple Pay on iPhone and Apple Watch, digital wallet and payment services, and contactless debit and credit cards.

Customers who use this feature with their iPhones oftentimes experience a faster and more efficient checkout, leading to a better shopping journey overall. Most business owners and consumers are given peace of mind during the checkout process, as all transactions are encrypted and data is protected and private.

Merchants are able to access these key benefits of Tap to Pay on iPhone through the Payanywhere iOS app, running the latest version of iOS. To get started, merchants can simply download the Payanywhere app from the Apple App Store and sign up to become an NAB customer to start accepting contactless payments within minutes right from their iPhone.

NAB is proud to offer a wide range of hardware and software options and notes that the addition of Tap to Pay on iPhone is an important step in equipping their merchants with the latest in payment technology, ensuring that payments can be accepted any way, anywhere.

