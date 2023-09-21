Latest | Esketamine Market Analysis, Consumption Patterns, Trends, Growth Opportunities: Forecast, 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Esketamine Market was valued at US$ 1.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of about 5.8 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Esketamine is a medication used in the field of psychiatry and mental health. It is a form of ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic that has been used for decades in medical and veterinary settings. Esketamine is specifically an enantiomer of ketamine, meaning it is one of the two mirror-image molecules that make up ketamine. The other enantiomer is called arketamine. The rising prevalence of TRD, a condition where individuals do not respond to conventional antidepressant medications, has created a significant demand for alternative treatments like esketamine. Esketamine represents a novel approach to treating depression and other mental health conditions, garnering interest from both healthcare providers and patients seeking new treatment options, which is expected to drive demand within esketamine market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global esketamine market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including route of administration, distribution channel, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global esketamine market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global esketamine market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc. Request a Report Customization- Global Esketamine Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of route of administration, nasal spray leads the segment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, and others. On the basis of application, treatment-resistant depression holds a major share of the market. Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.48 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.2 billion Growth Rate 5.8% Key Market Drivers

High Prevalence of Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD)

Innovation in Mental Health Treatment

Patient Demand for Rapid Relief Increased Awareness of Mental Health Companies Profiled

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc. Karuna Therapeutics

Explore more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Market players in the global eketamine market adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global esketamine market include,

In August 2020, the US FDA approved SPRAVATO, a nasal spray by Janssen Pharmaceutical. The nasal spray is to be taken along with an oral antidepressant and is intended for the treatment of depressive symptoms in adults.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global esketamine market growth include Janssen Global Services, LLC, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., and Karuna Therapeutics, among others.

Get A Free Sample-





RationalStat has segmented the global esketamine market based on route of administration, distribution channel, application, and region



Global Esketamine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Route of Administration



Nasal Spray



Oral

Others

Global Esketamine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel



Hospitals and Clinics



Pharmacies

Others

Global Esketamine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application



Treatment-Resistant Depression

Other Psychiatric Disorders

Global Esketamine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Esketamine Market





US



Canada



Latin America Esketamine Market





Brazil





Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Esketamine Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Esketamine Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Esketamine Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Esketamine Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report-

Key Questions Answered in the Esketamine Report:



What will be the market value of the global esketamine market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global esketamine market?

What are the market drivers of the global esketamine market?

What are the key trends in the global esketamine market?

Which is the leading region in the global esketamine market?

What are the major companies operating in the global esketamine market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global esketamine market?

Explore Our Trending Reports



Global Menopause Drugs Market : The global Menopause Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Ketogenic Diet Therapeutics Market : The global Ketogenic Diet Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Juvenile Macular Degeneration Treatment Market : The global Juvenile Macular Degeneration Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market : The global platelet rich plasma (PRP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Global Orthopedic Footwear Market : The global orthopedic footwear market is expected to reach a value of US$ 8.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Global Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) Market : The global Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Internal Analgesic Tablet Market : The global Internal Analgesic Tablet Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Drug Abuse Treatment Market : The global Drug Abuse Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Anesthesia Delivery Systems Market : The global Anesthesia Delivery Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Anti-Suicide Drug Market : The global Anti-Suicide Drug Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest



Global Naloxone Market

Global Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market

Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market

Global Travel Nursing Staffing Market

Global Medical Courier Market

Global Senior In-Home Care Service Market

Global Pidotimod Market

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Fulvic Acid Market

Global Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market

Global NGS Reagent Kit Market Global Pediatric Clinical Trials Market





Tags Esketamine Market esketamine market size market insights Healthcare Industry pharmaceutical industry medical industry market Related Links