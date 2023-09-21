ATRANTIL ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH Ilevel Management, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The partnership marks a new chapter of expansion in Canada for the natural bloat beating supplement
DALLAS, TX, US, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Atrantil, the all-natural supplement formulated by renowned gastroenterologist and podcast host Dr. Kenneth Brown, is on a mission to expand its reach and beat bloating in the Canadian market in a new partnership with iLevel Management, Inc. The Toronto-based sales broker specializes in the natural and organic industries to further the success of holistic brands like Atrantil. Atrantil is a science-backed solution to help to balance the microbiome, relieving Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), bloating, abdominal discomfort, and constipation. The simple combination of naturally gut-restoring ingredients contains polyphenols that attack archaebacteria, which has been found to be a cause of IBS.
“After launching in Canada in August 2023, we have been researching ways to deepen our presence as a staple in Canadians' homes who deal with any kind of bloating discomfort. iLevel Management is the ideal fit and we are eager to see the results of their renowned work come to fruition,” said Atrantil formulator and founder Dr. Brown.
“At iLevel Management, we are all about taking natural brands to the next level. We work with retailers, manufacturers, and distributors to offer best-in-class support and advice. With its thoroughly researched, successful natural prevention for such common ailments like IBS and bloating, we are excited to bring Atrantil to the forefront of the Canadian market,” said an iLevel spokesperson.
About Atrantil
Atrantil is a daily supplement for digestion and bloating, rooted in three polyphenols: Quebracho colorado, Horse chestnut, and Peppermint. Clinically tested at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine , Atrantil is leading by example – replacing bacteria-killing antibiotics with powerful polyphenols that work together for the most efficient formula for a balanced microbiome that works hard to reduce gas and inflammation, ease discomfort and change bowel habits. Atrantil was developed by Dr. Kenneth Brown, one of the top gastroenterologists in Plano, Texas, the founder, and chief medical officer of Atrantil and the host of the“Gut Check Project” podcast. In his practice, he uses a mix of traditional and functional medicine to treat patients who suffer from a range of gastrointestinal issues.
About iLevel Management Inc.
Since 2013, iLevel Management, Inc. has proudly operated as a boutique natural and organic brokerage firm based in Toronto, Ontario. With trust, transparency, and integrity, it partners with emerging brands to help integrate marketing strategies to grow in the Canadian market. Implementing custom technologies into daily business operations, it ensures brands receive detailed information that is retailer-driven to foster long-term plans for success.
Atrantil is available in pharmacies and markets throughout Canada.
To learn more about Atrantil and Dr. Brown, tune into his podcast HERE , visit Atrantil.ca and follow on Instagram and Facebook.
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Atrantil and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or .
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here
