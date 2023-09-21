Visit Dymax At SMTA International 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dymax will exhibit light-cure solutions for PCB-level electronics at SMTA 2023.
Discover Innovative Light-Cure Solutions for Today's Electronics A growing number of customers are seeking the expertise required to process their electronics from start to finish without outsourcing business to multiple providers.” - David Miller, Territory Manager, Central & North Midwest Sales, DymaxTORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dymax , a leading manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit in booth 1526 at SMTA International 2023 in Minneapolis, MN, from October 10-11th.
Dymax will present cutting-edge, light-curable materials for PCB-level electronics , including dual-cure 9771 MIL-I-46058C certified conformal coating for satellites, missiles, and space applications. PCBs with applied coatings, potting compounds, encapsulants, and maskants will be displayed. Dymax 9483 conformal coating with outstanding heat, chemical, and corrosion resistance for automotive PCB designs, and 9451 black conformal coating for hiding sensitive circuitry, will also be highlighted.
Visitors seeking innovative materials and equipment for their electronics applications can discuss their projects in detail with Dymax experts in attendance. In addition, Dymax will co-exhibit with its preferred partner for coating services, Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT), who will have representatives on hand to discuss their solutions to protect critical electronics and contract manufacturing capabilities, including Parylene coating services.
David Miller, Territory Manager, Central & North Midwest Sales, commented,“A growing number of customers are seeking the expertise required to process their electronics from start to finish without outsourcing business to multiple providers. Our ability to offer Dymax light-curable materials and equipment and leverage our ECT's center of coating excellence is a tremendous benefit to them.”
The two companies will share their expert knowledge of the electronics industry with visitors and deliver on the Dymax mission to make its customers more capable and efficient.
