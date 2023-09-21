Scribeamerica To Attend The ACEP Scientific Assembly 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ScribeAmerica will showcase in-person scribes, telescribes, and Speke Ambient AI at booth #1418
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES , September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ScribeAmerica has announced its participation in the 2023 American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Scientific Assembly, taking place in Philadelphia, PA, from October 9th - 11th. Healthcare leaders, emergency physicians, and researchers will gather at the world's largest emergency medicine conference to explore advances in the industry. ScribeAmerica will be exhibiting at booth #1418.
ScribeAmerica provides highly trained medical scribe solutions to care providers, physicians, and organizations who seek to improve the efficiency of their emergency practices and departments. Throughout the three-day in-person conference, ScribeAmerica will showcase its customizable solutions designed to transform the emergency care experience.
“We are thrilled to be returning to the ACEP Scientific Assembly this fall in a city that sparks innovation,” said Brian Hudson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ScribeAmerica.“ScribeAmerica continues to drive innovation with our in-person, telescribe, and ambient AI scribe solutions.”
About ScribeAmerica:
ScribeAmerica is the leading scribe solutions company providing in-person, telehealth, and Ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers across specialties. With more than 3,500 clients in 50 states, ScribeAmerica serves emergency departments, health systems, outpatient, veterinary clinics, and more. As an industry leader, ScribeAmerica pairs more than 20 years of industry experience with cutting-edge technology to continually innovate unique, personalized solutions that help their partners focus on what matters most.
