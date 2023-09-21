The Initiative Of Medicines, Access, And Knowledge (I-MAK) Hires Simon Tam As Director Of Communications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Simon Tam, Director of Communications
UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Initiative on Medicines, Access, and Knowledge (I-MAK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Tam as its new Director of Communications. With over two decades of experience in public policy and nonprofit communications, as well as deep experience in intellectual property law, Tam brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to I-MAK.
Simon Tam's extensive background in marketing and communications as well as his dedication to the advocacy of public interest issues make him a perfect fit for I-MAK's mission. With his guidance, I-MAK is poised to further amplify its efforts in ensuring that all people have access to affordable, life-saving medicines.
“We are delighted to have someone of Simon's calibre join I-MAK's team,” says Tahir Amin, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of I-MAK.“His experience and passion in public interest issues and systems change work will be invaluable to furthering I-MAK's mission to build a more just and equitable medicines system, starting with patent reform.”
Before joining I-MAK, Tam was widely recognized for his groundbreaking work in intellectual property law through a landmark Supreme Court case where he successfully challenged the disparagement provision in trademark law. His tireless advocacy for free speech and the protection of marginalized communities' rights showcased his dedication to advancing social justice causes, earning him the the Mark T. Banner Award from the American Bar Association, the First Amendment Award from the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, and the Spirit of America Award from the Chinese American Citizens Alliance. His memoir was named“One of the Best Books on the Constitution of All Time” by BookAuthority and his story is shared in hundreds of law schools worldwide.
"I am honored to be part of the I-MAK team and contribute to its vital work,” says Tam.“As someone who has spent years fighting for the dignity of others, I'm excited to bring my personal experience and passion to the organization.”
Martine Hughey
Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK)
+1 707-318-8994
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107113773
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.