Cyflare Secures The #20 Spot On MSSP Alert's Prestigious 2023 Top 250 Mssps List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CyFlare has achieved remarkable recognition, securing the #20 position among prominent industry leaders such as Deloitte, Rapid7, and eSentire.
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CyFlare, a leading cybersecurity solution company, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in MSSP Alert's coveted Top 250 MSSPs for 2023, earning their # 20. MSSP Alert, a distinguished resource within the CyberRisk Alliance, unveiled the highly anticipated honorees during a live webcast on September 14th.
You can view the complete list and access the research report by following this link: .
"Securing the #20 spot on MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list this year, and placing on the list for the past five consecutive years, is truly incredible," said Joe Morin, CEO and Founder of CyFlare. "Our team's relentless efforts to stay ahead of emerging threats and provide cutting-edge security services have paved the way for this significant recognition. We're proud to stand alongside industry leaders on this prestigious list."
Why MSSPs Should Partner with CyFlare:
- Proven Excellence: CyFlare's consistent presence on the Top 250 MSSPs list for the last five years highlights unwavering commitment to excellence and reliability in managed security services. Partnering with CyFlare means aligning with a proven industry leader.
- Flexible SOC Models: CyFlare offers flexible Security Operations Center (SOC) models, accommodating various approaches to suit partners' unique requirements. Whether an MSSP prefers in-house, hybrid, or fully outsourced SOC operations, they provide the necessary support.
- Comprehensive Threat Mitigation: We are deeply committed to addressing the most prevalent contemporary threats, including phishing, vulnerability exploits, and ransomware. Our extensive service offerings encompass XDR , MDR , Cyber Risk Intelligence, and Professional Services. Partnering with CyFlare empowers MSSPs to strengthen their capabilities in countering these pervasive cyberattacks.
- Thought Leadership: CyFlare is not just a service provider; we're thought leaders in cybersecurity. Our expertise and insights are invaluable to partners looking to stay informed about the latest industry trends and best practices.
- Strong Reputation: CyFlare's reputation for delivering top-tier managed security services is well-established. Partnering with us enhances an MSSP's service portfolio and adds prestige and credibility to their brand.
Key report findings include:
1. MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $56.3 million in revenue for 2023, more than double the number from our 2022 report. However, the 2023 Top 250 reported 2022 revenues averaged $47 million.
2. Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 37 different countries.
3. Profits: 87% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2023.
4. Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 23% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 1% reevaluate their SOC strategies.
5. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2023 include phishing (95%), vulnerability exploits (91%), and ransomware (86%).
6. Cybersecurity Solutions: Larger MSSPs were more likely to run their SOC entirely in-house (85%), while just half of our smaller segment MSPs ran their SOCs in-house, and 33% took a hybrid approach (a portion in-house and a portion outsourced.)
7. Key Managed Security Services Offered: Almost all of the larger MSSPs (90%) independently provided 24/7 security event monitoring and response for threat detection use cases. While 61% of the smaller MSSPs provided these services independently, 35% partnered with another company for these services, and 4% of the smaller MSSPs did not offer them at all.
"As the cybersecurity landscape becomes increasingly complex, MSSPs require a dependable partner to navigate these challenges successfully," stated Akash Desai, Co-CEO of CyFlare. "Being part of the Top 250 MSSP list, especially the top 20, underscores CyFlare's commitment to excellence, making us the ideal ally for MSSPs looking to provide unparalleled cybersecurity solutions to their clients. Leveraging our cutting-edge technology, proactive remediation services, and expert guidance, MSSPs can enhance their service offerings, fortify client relationships, and capitalize on new growth prospects within the market."
Jessica C. Davis, the Editorial Director of MSSP Alert within the CyberRisk Alliance, shared her congratulations, saying, "MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate CyFlare on this honor. The Top 250 MSSPs continue to demonstrate exceptional performance in the cybersecurity services market, reinforcing the importance of managed security services when cyber threats are on the rise, posing risks to businesses of all sizes and across all industries."
To explore the MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and delve deeper into the research report, please click here: .
About CyFlare
CyFlare is a leading Managed Service Provider specializing in advanced threat detection, prescriptive remediation, and actionable advisory services. With a focus on true positives, our advanced machine learning and AI platform accurately identify genuine threats while our expert analysts deliver timely alerts and actionable insights. We excel in providing prescriptive automated remediation services, offering comprehensive action plans for addressing security events. Our tailored advisory services combine personalized analytics tools with expert guidance to identify vulnerabilities, develop roadmaps, and enhance cybersecurity. Trust CyFlare to deliver exceptional solutions tailored to your unique needs, safeguarding your organization in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a leading business intelligence company dedicated to serving the dynamic and rapidly evolving cybersecurity community. We provide a diverse portfolio of services that inform, educate, foster community, and drive efficiency in the marketplace. Our network of journalists, analysts, influencers, policymakers, and practitioners delivers trusted information across multiple brands, including SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, CRA Business Intelligence research unit, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more about us by visiting [Insert Link to CyberRisk Alliance].
Brittany Day
CyFlare
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
CyFlare ONE Enables CISOs
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107113769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.