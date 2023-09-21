Decision Lens Promotes Siva Nookala To Chief Technology Officer

Chief Technology Officer, Siva Nookala

Since joining the company, Mr. Nookala has played an instrumental role designing and developing the current revolutionary version of Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Decision Lens , the integrated planning software company modernizing how government prioritizes, plans, and funds today announced the promotion of Siva Nookala to Chief Technology Officer.

Since joining the company 11 years ago, Siva has played an instrumental role as Chief Architect, designing, and developing revolutionary versions of Decision Lens. His expertise in the design and architecture of large-scale enterprise systems has been critical for Decision Lens as it is increasingly deployed across agencies so departments can make better, faster decisions at the speed of relevance.

Kevin Connor, Chief Product Officer at Decision Lens praised Siva's contributions to the company,“I have had the opportunity to closely observe Siva's work and growth since he joined our team. Siva is someone with a tireless work ethic, a phenomenal“can-do” attitude, and is someone who garners the respect of his colleagues through his competence, reliability, and steadfastness. He brings a wonderful balance of challenge and collaboration to the team.”

Siva's passion for building world-class software will allow agencies to modernize and transform how they make data-driven planning decisions. His promotion allows him to continue to shape how Decision Lens delivers on the company mission of revolutionizing the decision making for great achievement.

Prior to joining Decision Lens, Siva worked in software development teams at multiple companies such as Oracle and Jeppesen, a Boeing company. He graduated with a Master of Science in Technology from Arizona State University.

About Decision Lens:

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds since 2005. Built on decision science, agencies better meet their objectives through integrated long-range planning, continuous medium-range prioritization, and agile short-range funding execution.

As leaders in government planning, our customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government rely on our software to make better, faster data-driven decisions aligned to their mission.

Solely focused on the public sector, Decision Lens delivers the people, process and technology required to transform this unique market. As a result of adhering to strict security requirements, deploying on proprietary networks, and integrating with systems of record our commercial-off-the-shelf software delivers rapid time to value, high return on investment, and mainstream adoption.

