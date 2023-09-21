Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Emerging Trends And Market Dynamics, To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.2% From 2023 To 2032

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report, the global radiopharmaceuticals industry generated $5.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $13.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The technetium-99m segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

The cancer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

The increase in number of clinical trials involving radiopharmaceuticals, and surge in number of PET procedure drive the growth of the radiopharmaceutical market. In addition, Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends include increase in number of major radiopharmaceuticals industry for manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals, increase in need for radiopharmaceuticals in hospitals & clinics and surge in number of product approvals. For instance, in March 2022, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), announced the approval of Locametz.

What are the major uses of radiopharmaceuticals?

Descriptions. Radiopharmaceuticals are agents used to diagnose certain medical problems or treat certain diseases. They may be given to the patient in several different ways. For example, they may be given by mouth, given by injection, or placed into the eye or into the bladder.

Impact of Covid-19 on Radiopharmaceuticals Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the global radiopharmaceuticals market size. In addition, restrictions in travelling and lockdowns have hampered the ability of radiopharmaceutical companies to access key raw materials, leading to further disruptions in production. Radiopharmaceuticals market analysis states that during COVID-19 many hospitals and healthcare facilities had to reduce non-essential diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. This has resulted in a decrease in adoption of radiopharmaceuticals. According to the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, in July 2021, around 81% of the countries reported decrease in diagnostic scintigraphy procedures, during COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

By End User:

Hospitals and clinics

Medical Imaging centers

Others

By Radioisotope:

Iodine I

Gallium 68

Technetium 99m

Fluorine 18

By Application:

Cancer

Cardiology

Others

By Type:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global radiopharmaceuticals market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to presence of various radiopharmaceutical industries, rise in R&D activities for radiopharmaceuticals, and increase in number of product approvals. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in incidence of cancer, rise in demand for nuclear medicine, advancement in technology in medical sector, and rise in R&D activities for manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global Radiopharmaceuticals Market are:

Cardinal Health Inc.

Curium Pharma

Eli Lilly and Company

General Electric Company

Iso-Tex Diagnostics, Inc.

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Novartis AG

Siemens AG

Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study on radiopharmaceuticals market

What is the radiopharmaceuticals market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the radiopharmaceuticals market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the radiopharmaceuticals market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market?

What are the key companies operating in the radiopharmaceuticals market?

Which company accounted for the highest radiopharmaceuticals market share?

Market Dynamics and Transformations:

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.



