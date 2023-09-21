Modo Modo Agency Named A Top Small Business By The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Chamber's“America's Top Small Business Awards” celebrate small business innovation, entrepreneurship and community engagement In a year that tested our resilience and creativity, Modo Modo is honored to be counted among America's top small businesses.” - Moira Vetter, Founder and CEO of Modo Modo AgencyATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Modo Modo Agency , a strategic B2B marketing firm, is proud to announce its recognition as one of America's top 70 small businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce . Out of over 15,000 applicants nationally, Modo Modo Agency is honored to represent the Southeastern region as one of just ten selected businesses vying for the Southeast region finalist title in the annual “America's Top Small Business" Awards .
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce selected 70 small businesses from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. They were evaluated on their business growth, ability to overcome challenges, smart strategies for success and community engagement. Seven of the top small businesses will go on to be named finalists.
“In a year that tested our resilience and creativity, Modo Modo is honored to be counted among America's top small businesses,” says Moira Vetter, Founder and CEO of Modo Modo Agency.“We see challenges as hidden opportunities and remain committed to growing with our clients and community. This recognition fuels our passion for stimulating our local economy and reaffirms our dedication to giving back to Metro Atlanta and beyond.”
This achievement follows Modo Modo's recent recognition as the 2023 Cobb Chamber Woman-Owned Business of the Year and inclusion in Cobb County's Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year.
On October 19, the top 70 small businesses and seven regional finalists will be recognized and celebrated at the America's Top Small Business Summit: Ready, Set, Scale at the Chamber's headquarters in Washington, D.C. The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony following the summit.
Learn more about this year's top small businesses . Register for the America's Top Small Business Summit: Ready, Set, Scale at events.uschamber.com/atsb/4188896.
To learn more about Modo Modo Agency visit modomodoagency.com.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107113763
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.