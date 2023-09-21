Technology Computer-Aided Design Market To Reach US$ 333.8 Million In Revenue By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Global technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market revenue was US$ 202.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 333.8 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
An essential component of the electronic design automation (EDA) environment, the technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market has developed into a key participant in the larger electronics business. The demand for cutting-edge semiconductors and the migration to Cloud-based TCAD solutions are driving the growth of the global market. During the anticipated period, Europe will experience significant expansion in the market.
From computers and smartphones to the more complex Internet of Things (IoT) devices and artificial intelligence (AI) modules, semiconductors provide the basis of a wide range of electronic gadgets. The electronics sector has seen unheard-of expansion in recent years. For instance, in 2022, about 1.2 billion smartphones were shipped worldwide, accounting for close to 40% of all semiconductor sales. This impetus is mostly due to the rising demand for sophisticated semiconductors. According to a recent market analysis, the worldwide semiconductor industry's revenue was US$ 600 billion in 2022, a remarkable 6.5% growth from the previous year.
The technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market has seen tremendous growth as a result of the digital transformation wave and rising cloud computing adoption. Recent research shows that, compared to 30% five years ago, approximately 55% of new TCAD installations in commercial settings were cloud-based. Businesses looking to make use of TCAD's advantages without incurring astronomical upfront expenses now have a more financially feasible option thanks to the recent boom in cloud-based TCAD systems, which lower upfront costs by 40–50%. In addition, most cloud service providers offer 99.9% uptime, allowing design teams to operate without interruption and accelerating the time it takes for electronic items to reach the market. Thus, these elements will encourage market expansion.
Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: A Room For Market Expansion
TCAD tools are increasingly incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence. According to current estimates, companies using AI-powered TCAD solutions have seen productivity benefits of up to 25% throughout the design and prototyping stages.
The enterprise adoption rate also offers insightful data. While major multinational firms have historically been the major users of TCAD technologies (with an acceptance rate of 85%), over the past two years, medium-sized businesses have seen an increase in usage of 10%. The more widely available cloud-based TCAD solutions and the obvious ROI these technologies promise is largely to blame for this development. The role of the educational sector cannot be emphasized. Globally, universities have increased their spending on TCAD tools by 12% just in the last year.
CMOS Captures Over 41% of Market Revenue Share
The CMOS sector, which holds a commanding 40.7% market share, is a tribute to the widespread adoption of CMOS technology in a wide range of electronic products. As CMOS is widely used and has such low power requirements and good noise immunity, there is a huge market for TCAD tools that can effectively design and optimize CMOS-based systems.
Furthermore, as CMOS technology advances, the complexity of design and the difficulties posed by device variability call for comprehensive TCAD simulations. Its sustained significance in the Technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market landscape is further highlighted by the segment's expected CAGR of 6.6%.
Electrical and Electronics Generate 28% of Market Revenue Share
The electrical and electronics industry dominates the technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market. Its dominance, with a market share of 27.7%, is a clear indication of the rising demand for cutting-edge electronic systems and goods. The projected CAGR of 7.3% for this market demonstrates its ongoing expansion and the constant innovation anticipated in the electronics industry.
Electrical and electronic devices are utilized in a wide range of industries, from consumer electronics like laptops and smartphones to more specialist equipment used in the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace industries. The need for sophisticated TCAD tools for their design and validation increases as these devices continue to develop and become more energy-efficient, compact, and feature-rich.
Furthermore, manufacturers are now able to use electronic components in several applications, including smart fitness items and surgical gadgets, thanks to the expanding trend of chip and other systems shrinking. The market is expected to grow at a faster rate than average over the next few years due to the increasing popularity and awareness of smart fitness devices. As a result, electronic design companies are investing in cutting-edge design software tools to create more advanced and compact products.
North America Holds a Lion's Share of 49.8% in the Global Market
With an incredible 49.8% market share, North America is led by the global market. The United States now dominates the global Technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market.
The U.S.'s role as a technical innovator is crucial to this. Even in the face of stringent governmental restrictions and national security worries regarding chip production, American businesses have consistently pushed the limits, propelling the market forward.
The strength of the Technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market in North America is further supported by the existence of numerous powerful software suppliers and semiconductor manufacturing companies. Their combined efforts have firmly established the area as the heart of the worldwide TCAD business.
Competitive Landscape
Technology-related markets for computer-aided design software are consolidated and characterized by fierce rivalry. Additionally, the market has recently seen a variety of inorganic growth tactics used by businesses, including partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers.
Some of the Prominent Players Profiled in the Report Include
.Cogenda Software
.Crosslight
.Global TCAD Solutions GmbH
.Graebert GmbH
.NTT Data Mathematical Systems, Inc.
.Silvaco
.Synopsys
.Tiberlab
.Average Price Analysis of TCAD Solutions
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global technology computer-aided design market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Deployment Mode, Industry, and Region.
By Type
.Conventional TCAD
.Atomistic TCAD
By Application
.CMOS
.Image Sensors
.Analog/RF Devices
.Others
By Deployment Mode
.Cloud-Based
.On-Premises
By Industry
.Automotive
.Shipbuilding
.Aerospace & Defense
.Animation
.Architectural Design
.Electrical and Electronics
.Healthcare
.Others
By Region
.North America
oThe US
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
oThe U.K.
oGermany
oFrance
oSpain
oPoland
oBelgium
oFinland
oNetherlands
oPortugal
oSweden
oSwitzerland
oRest of Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oASEAN
oSouth Korea
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa
oUAE
oSaudi Arabia
oQatar
oSouth Africa
oMorocco
oRest of MEA
.South America
oBrazil
oArgentina
oColombia
oChile
oPeru
oRest of South America
