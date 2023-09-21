Unique Cement Industries Ltd Becomes a Corporate Member of WCA

(MENAFN- Liminal ) London, 21st September 2023 – The World Cement Association (WCA) announced today it is welcoming cement producer Unique Cement Industries Limited, based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, as a Corporate Member.



Established in 2002, Unique Cement has 1,500 employees and is a subsidiary of Meghna Group Industries, one of the largest and fastest growing industrial conglomerates in Bangladesh.

Unique Cement started its journey with a 1,500 TPD cement grinding plant in Meghnaghat, Sonagaon. More production lines were added in 2007, 2012 & 2019 taking total plant capacity to 5 MTPA.



The firm sources raw materials from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE and India. It uses modern Roller Press and Ball Mill technology from GERMANY innovatively configured to give maximum flexibility at lowest power consumption.



"The cement sector is the fastest growing industry in Bangladesh, and we are delighted to welcome one of the country’s leading cement manufacturers to our association. The WCA is looking forward to hearing from the team at Unique Cement Industries Ltd about their technological innovations to achieve greater efficiency and profitability in their operations," states WCA's CEO, Ian Riley.



"Unique Cement Industries Ltd is continuously looking for the opportunity to invest in the latest and most energy efficient technologies, as well as implementing innovative ideas, to keep upgrading our manufacturing process with a view to further optimize on power consumption, improve on productivity, efficiency & consistency of the quality of our products. Therefore, we are looking forward to joining the WCA and joining valuable discussions within the global network to share our expertise and expand our technical knowledge," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Unique Cement Industries Ltd.







MENAFN21092023005470014614ID1107113746