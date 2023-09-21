India presents female`s booking bill in parliament

(MENAFN) Indian Premier Narendra Modi's administration has presented the women’s booking bill that suggests to reserve 33 per cent of chairs in the lower house of the parliament for females.

Mr Modi registered the bill for debates on Tuesday as measures started in the new parliament construction on the second day of the distinct sitting.



The bill suggests 33 per cent of 543 chairs in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the parliament, as well as 1,370 chairs of 4,109 chairs in all district legislative meetings are kept for females.

It also suggests sub-booking for Scheduled Castes as well as Scheduled Tribes.



“The dream of bringing the women reservation bill has remained unfulfilled so far but it seems God has chosen me for the pious task of empowering women,” Mr. Modi stated.



“The cabinet has approved the bill. Women are progressing in every sector. They’re leading everywhere so it is important that in policymaking also, our mothers, sisters … make maximum contribution and play a significant role,” he stated.



MENAFN21092023000045015687ID1107113744