IKAR Holdings Group President Sertan Ayçiçek will participate as a speaker at the Horasis Turkiye Summit

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) The Horasis Global Meeting will be held on October 22-23 in Gaziantep, Turkey, with the participation of important names such as Cevdet Yılmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Turkey; Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey; Güler Sabancı, Chair Sabancı Holding; Ali Koç, Vice Chair Koç Holding; Hülya Gedik, Chair Gedik Holding; and Frank-Jürgen Richter, President of Horasis.



"Under the leadership of Mayor Fatma Yılmaz, the city of Gaziantep will welcome participants, and the Turkish government will be represented by several ministers. Additionally, more than 500 selected world business and political leaders will also participate in the summit."



Sertan Ayçiçek, Group President of IKAR Holdings London, will speak on the panel discussing "Leadership in Uncertain Times."



IKAR Holdings is a distinguished ecosystem of entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors from around the world that spans across a wide variety of industries and sectors. Our mission revolves around the commitment to empower growing business and emerging leaders globally.



IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered group headquartered in London, encompassing more than 40 companies – spanning across diverse sectors and geographical regions. Its structure is reinforced by a network of external global partnerships and steered by a leadership team composed of accomplished business executives with established track records of success, united with the insights and expertise of senior figures from the political and public sectors.



IKAR HOLDINGS is majority owned by entrepreneurial partners and serves as the central mother-ship structure that oversees the entire ecosystem of IKAR companies – spearheading the alignment, advancement, and expansion strategies across a diverse range of enterprises, investments, services, innovations, and supportive initiatives.



