Eylet The Digital Business Card Company Launch A Subscription Free Service For Startups And Businesses.

Dover, Delaware Sep 21, 2023

The eylet teams' product is targeting startups and companies looking to upgrade their paper business cards to digital. The subscription free model means companies can make the switch to digital at a lower price than printing paper cards.

Free digital business cards are all marketed by companies however they all have conditions like app restrictions and subscriptions for teams or companies. Eylet is opening the gates with no subscription and no app upgrade fees along with a range of physical cards although physical cards are not required.

Digital business cards are fast becoming the new way to connect with an average of 62.8% more engagement of paper cards. Latest reports suggest that more than 83.5% of paper business cards end up in landfills. The advantages of using digital business cards are clear.

Whilst other digital business card providers charge companies a monthly or annual subscription. Eylethas opted to give the service 100% free with no limitations and no fees of any kind.

To register and use the free service visit Eyletand create your company account which guides you through a two step onboarding process. This also creates your company business card template, the template is used by all team members and yes you can have multiple templates and multiple teams.

Adding a team member automatically sends a login and 6-digit passcode which they can use on the Eylet App. Team members can add additional links and information.

Eylet has over 65 Social networks and content types that can be added to create a very interactive and informative digital business card. All features in the Eylet app are free to use such as uploading PDFs, Embedding videos, Custom website links, Payment links, Calendly, Image gallery, and many more.

John Carlton Sales Manager at eylet said“Eylet Teams is the first completely subscription free service for companies of all sizes, No App fees or subscriptions of any kind.” Carlton added a central dashboard that manages all team members, and provides statistics and reports on leads captured by members, which can also be freely exported to Excel”

Eylet also offers physical cards which come in multiple colour options and in two flavours eylet branded from $6.99 and customised as low as $10.99 more information can be found on eylet. Should you choose to add a physical card, customers only pay for the card no monthly subscriptions are required.

Physical cards are not required to use eylet teams QR code sharing is completely free for an unlimited number of team members.

Eyletoffers companies and startups a no subscription fee, no user or team limits, and no App fees digital business card platform. Physical cards are not needed but if required, they are a one time purchase, nothing is subscription based.