Pillayan Ready To Face International Probe

Former rebel and current State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan says he is prepared to face an international investigation into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Pillayan told Parliament today that the allegations linking him to the Easter attacks are false.

However, he said that he was prepared to face an international investigation, if required.

He was responding to allegations raise by the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The SJB told Parliament today that it will drag Pillayan before an international probe.

Fromer spokesman of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP), Azad Maulana, appeared before Channel 4 recently and alleged the Sri Lankan military intelligence met the Easter Sunday bombers before the attacks in 2019.

Nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholic churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500.

Maulana alleged the military intelligence allowed the attack to go ahead to pave the way for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to win the Presidential election later that year.

Suresh Sallay has denied the allegations while Chandrakanthan said that Maulana was making the allegations to obtain asylum. (Colombo Gazette)