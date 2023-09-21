Polish MP charges Ukraine USD23 billion for backing

(MENAFN) A Polish MP released a ‘bill’ for USD23 billion to the Ukrainian embassy on Tuesday, recommending that Kiev should pay again the help it has gotten after suing Warsaw for placing a prohibition on grain shipments from the nation.



The politician who conducted the move was Krzysztof Bosak, whose National Movement group is involved in the right-wing Confederation Liberty as well as Independence bloc in the Polish parliament.



The ‘bill’ named different types of help given straight to Kiev by the Polish administration, social interest given to Ukrainian refugees, as well as private charities made by Polish citizens, as measured by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The complete sum is to be expected “significantly underestimated and incomplete,” Bosak stated.



Ukraine has sued Poland in front of the World Trade Organization (WTO) also warned to apply trade limitations in revenge for applying a prohibition on shipments of Ukrainian grain.



